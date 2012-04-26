Morsels on Rye

Weddings

Weden — Stoddart

Alison Ann Weden, the daughter of Mary and Richard Weden of Rochester, Vt. and Fort Pierce, Fla. and Michael James Stoddart, the son of Anne Prata of Rye, and Grant Stoddart of Stamford, were married August 6, 2016 at the Inn at the Round Barn Farm in Waitsfield, Vt. Rev. Gary Parsons of Santa Barbara, Calif., a longtime family friend of the Wedens, officiated the outdoor ceremony.

The bride is a graduate of Dickinson College and received a Masters in Physical Education from Manhattanville College. She is a teacher and coach at King School in Stamford.

The groom attended SUNY University Albany, and is a graduate of the Westchester Career Fire Academy. He is a professional firefighter for the City of Rye Fire Department.

After a honeymoon in the Florida Keys and California, the couple will reside in Rye.

Engagements

Cammarano — Breen

Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Cammarano of Rye are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Carrie Ellen, to Christopher Peter Breen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Breen of Chappaqua.

The bride-to-be is an attorney at a public energy company in Stamford. The groom-to-be is a business development associate at an asset management firm in Wilton.

A June 2017 wedding is planned.

Antico — Kittredge

Mr. and Mrs. Craig J. Antico of Rye are pleased to announce the engagement of their son, Erik Banks, to Shawnna Leigh Kittredge, daughter of Geralyn and Gary Kittredge of Torrington, Connecticut.

The future bride is a graduate of Sacred Heart University, from which she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She is an oncology nurse at UMPC Shadyside in Pittsburgh.

The future groom is a graduate of Rye High School and is a proud member of the Rye Garnets New York State Championship Football Team. He graduated from Georgetown University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and was a four-year Letterman for the Hoyas. He is Assistant General Manager for IMG College, University of Pittsburgh.

A December wedding is planned in Rye.

Births

Christine Donahue Kibele and Jared Kibele are happy to announce the birth of their first child, Kuno Peter Kibele, on June 1, 2016 at North Shore Hospital in Auckland, New Zealand. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

The delighted grandparents are Peter and Marilyn Donahue of Rye, and Jack Kibele of Port Angeles, Washington, and Alice Kibele of Denver, Colorado.

Brian and Kathryn Kantarian are pleased to announce the birth of a daughter, Kaylee Boice Kantarian, on January 9, 2016 at Mount Sinai Hosptal. She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces. The new family recently moved to a home in Harrison.

Kaylee is the first grandchild of Arlen and Ann Kantarian, as well as Andy and Sue Goodenough. She is also the first great- grandchild of five great-grandparents.

Births

Gabriel Matthew Giaquinto.Christina and Donald Giaquinto, along with big sister Gemma, proudly introduce the newest addition to their family, Gabriel Matthew Giaquinto. Born on May 28 at Greenwich Hospital, he weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

His maternal grandparents are Louis Rutigliano of White Plains and Joan Rutigliano of Arizona. His paternal grandparents are Robert Giaquinto of Rye and Barbara Loffler of Hilton Head, S.C.

A Scout Goes to Albany

Austin, Aiden, and Eric Harvey had front-row seats on the Capitol stepsIt all started when Bill Langham, a Rye Troop 2 Assistant Scout Master, Merit Badge Counselor (he taught me cooking) and a Program Specialist for Westchester Putnam Council of the Boy Scouts of America asked for Scouts who could participate in a very special daylong event. My little brother Aiden, a Wolf Cub Scout, and I were selected.

On April 6, Aiden and I traveled to Albany to represent more than 8,000 Cub and Boy Scouts in Westchester Putnam County. We were there as part of a delegation of Scouts from every part of New York State to present the annual “State of Scouting Report” to the Governor’s Office. My dad, Eric Harvey, who is one of my Troop’s Assistant Scoutmasters and Assistant Cub Master for Rye Pack 2, accompanied us and talked with many elected officials.

When I went to our State’s capital, I was not sure what to expect, but it turned out to be one of the greatest experiences of my life.

It all started when I woke that morning with the excitement of missing school for a really special scouting event. After a two-and-a-half-hour car ride with beautiful scenery to keep me occupied, we finally arrived at one of the most impressive buildings I have ever seen — the New York State Capitol. The building took over 32 years to complete and cost over $25 million dollars. Stone workers chiseled decorative pieces as well as many secret objects and figures that we got to see on a private tour. They carved politicians faces, family faces, gargoyles, and flowers throughout the building.

When we first walked in, we had to go through security, with one of the big metal detectors. We then went downstairs to a huge hall called the “Well,” which contains lots of artwork and sculptures. There we were greeted by Scoutmaster Langham and The Honorable State Senator George Latimer, who is also a Rye resident and supporter of my Troop. I knew this was going to be a really special event when Mr. Latimer personally escorted us to the State Senate chambers. On the way, he talked to us about his nephews who were Eagle scouts and how impressed he is with the scouts from my troop and how active our troop was. The Chamber is where they listen to all sides of the issues the Senators present to each other and vote on them based on the voters’ wishes in the districts they represent. During the session the Scouts were invited to observe, and the Senators formally recognized us and explained our reason for being there.

From there we went to eat lunch with State Senator Jack Martins from Long Island and other members of the Senate Staff. Senator Martins asked our group about some of the issues that were important to us. Our conversation ranged from everything from gun control to education.

It was really fun meeting Scouts from all over New York. We talked about the activities our troops get to do and our hometowns. I even met a Scout who not only earned his Eagle badge but also earned 136 Merit Badges, which is every Merit Badge the Boy Scouts offer! I asked him if it was hard and replied, “Yes, but it was also lots of fun!”

We were then given a special behind-the-scenes tour of the Capital by one of the staffers. We learned so much about the presidents, famous war heroes, and politicians from New York. We also got to see all the war flags (many had been in battles). It is the largest collection of flags in the country.

This was one of the most terrific things that I have ever done in scouting. My brother Aiden, who was the only Cub Scout there, thought it was pretty cool, too. As a special memento, we each received a special Scouting Coin “Report to the Nation 2015.”

I would like to thank Bill Langham for inviting us, Senator Latimer for showing us around the New York capital, Senator Jack Martins for having lunch with us and asking our views on important subjects, and the Senate Staff for the tour and for their hospitality.

— Austin Harvey, Star Scout, Troop 2 Rye

Births

Emily Lauren Paterno

Lauren and Adam Paterno are pleased to announce the birth of their first child, Emily Lauren Paterno, May 30, 2016 at Greenwich Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

Her maternal grandparents are Bob and Kathy Cubbin of Bloomfield Hills, Mich. John and Paula Paterno, her paternal grandparents, live in Manhasset, N.Y.

Weddings

Cantor — Black-Maier

Allison Diana Cantor and Eric William Black-Maier were married on May 28, 2016 at the Grove Park Inn in Asheville, N.C. The Rev. Howard Hanger officiated.

The bride grew up in Rye and graduated from Rye High School. The groom grew up in Eugene, Ore., and graduated from South Eugene High School.

The couple met on OkCupid, while both were pursuing graduate degrees at Duke University.

The bride, 26, will be taking her husband’s name. She graduated summa cum laude from Washington University in St. Louis and is currently a Ph.D. student at Duke University studying cognitive psychology. She is the daughter of Nancy R. Cantor of Bluffton, S.C. and Daniel K. Cantor of Rye. The bride’s mother is a sales consultant for David Weekley Homes in Bluffton, S.C. The bride’s father is the Founder and Managing Member of CK Advisor, LLC, in Manhattan.

The groom, 29, is a medical resident physician at Duke University. He graduated summa cum laude from the University of Oregon and received his medical degree from Duke University with a Dean’s Merit Scholarship. He is the son of Kathleen E. Black and William P. Maier of Eugene, Ore. The groom’s father is a rheumatologist. The groom’s mother, together with the groom’s father, owns and runs the practice in Eugene.

After a honeymoon in Carmel and Big Sur, Calif., the couple returned to their home in Durham, N.C., and to their Labrador retriever, Maggie.

The Mighty Cell

Dr. Susan Rheingold speaking at the Vatican medical conferenceIn spite of its size, the humble human cell continues to have an enormous impact upon the wellbeing of the global community.

“Cellular Horizons: The Third International Conference on the Progress of Regenerative Medicine and Its Cultural Impact,” held at The Vatican April 28, brought together a diverse group of participants from the realm of STEM to the world of religion. The Stem for Life Foundation, STOQ, and the Vatican's Pontifical Council for Culture built this event upon a critical topic: cellular therapy.

Breakthroughs in the study of cellular therapy possess the potential to craft new treatments for a vast range of diseases, bringing hope to an equally vast number of patients around the world. This year’s conference placed a specific focus upon diseases related to aging, pediatric cancers, and rare genetic diseases.

At the conference, Susan R. Rheingold, M.D., who grew up in Rye and serves at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia as both medical director of the Oncology Outpatient Clinic and an attending physician with the Cancer Center, spoke about immunotherapy treatments for pediatric cancer patients. Alongside Dr. Rheingold was Nicholas Wilkins, a patient of the Cancer Center who participated in experimental immunotherapy treatment and shared his story.

Dressed to Bid

“Denim and Diamonds” was the theme of the Christ’s Church Nursery School Silent Auction held recently at Coveleigh Club. Parents donned the best of both and then bid the night away to support the pre-school’s enrichment programs.

Director Lisa Pearson said the waterfront club was the perfect location for the event. “Everyone had high praise for Coveleigh’s professional staff, especially the General Manager, Tim Hessen, who happens to be a CCNS alum.”

Engagements

Photo by Pedro Garcia PhotographyDruckman — Tarakhovski

Darrel and Anne Druckman of Rye are happy to announce the engagement of their daughter, Victoria Anne, to George Tarakhovski, son of Dr. Alexander Tarakhovski of New York City and Lidia Tarakhovski of Völklingen, Germany.

The bride-to-be is a 2005 graduate of Rye High School and a 2009 graduate of SUNY College at Geneseo. She is currently employed as a Senior Account Executive at Evolve Media in Manhattan.

The future groom is a 2004 graduate of Trinity School in New York City and a 2008 graduate of Duke University. He is employed as a Director of Sales at 7Park Data in Manhattan.

The couple met through their respective high school friends in Manhattan. A September 2016 wedding is planned.

Goodenough — Schumacher

Andrew and Susan Goodenough of Rye are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kyle Idel Goodenough, to Austin James Schumacher.

The future bride works at Google in Mountain View, California, where she focuses on marketing for Android and Chrome products. She graduated from Middlebury College.

The future groom, who was raised in Greenwich, is the son of Joan Andrews of Bethel, Connecticut, and Mel Schumacher of Tequesta, Florida. After a brief career as a musician, he joined Lyft, the ridesharing service headquartered in San Francisco, where he leads Branded Entertainment.

A June 2017 wedding in Rye is planned.

BIRTHS

Joseph and Danielle Buffamante are delighted to announce the birth of their first child, Christopher Joseph Buffamante, on January 27, 2016 at Greenwich Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds and was 20 inches long.

The proud grandparents are Sal and Giselle Angilletta of Rye, and Salvatore and LouAnn Buffamante of Hawthorne.

Danielle Tagger-Epstein and Dan Epstein announce the birth of a son, Jesse Benjamin Tagger-Epstein, February 10, 2016 at Greenwich Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Jesse joins sisters Lulu, 11, and Nina, 6. His maternal grandparents, Rochelle and Benjamin Tagger, live in Brooklyn. His paternal grandparents, Linda Epstein and Howard Epstein, reside in Israel.

Spring Into History

Dawn Pike of Dawn Elizabeth Jewelry

Maria Ogg and Theresa Cetina

Ingrid Schneider and Anke Sulimma

Nancy DeRosa and Betty Brown

Executive Director Sheri Jordan with Luncheon Co-Chairs Wendy Florio and Jackie Jenkins

Kendra Moran, Nora Kirk, and Lisa Field

Lynn Callagy and her daughter, Susie McCloskey

The Rye Historical Society hosted its annual spring luncheon and boutique on a recent Thursday afternoon at American Yacht Club. Guests were treated to a pre-lunch boutique featuring unique fashion and home accessories.

After lunch, Lisa Boehm, Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences at Manhattanville College, gave an informative talk on an important but little-known period of history — the Second Great Migration (from the early 1940s through the late 1960s) — and how African-Americans survived and thrived during that time.

Photos by Annette McLoughlin

Smalt-Gould

The Rev. Dr. Ruth Herron Smalt of Rye and Nantucket and Dr. Robert Smalt and Kimberley Clark of West Orange, N.J. are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Lindy Beth Smalt, to William Orlando Burke Gould, son of Rep. Mollie Burke and Dr. Peter Gould of Brattleboro, Vt.



The future bride graduated from Rye High School in 2007. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Communication from Wheaton College in 2010 and holds Master’s degrees in Creative Writing from Lesley University and Elementary Teaching from Dominican University. She is a Manager of Professional Recruitment Strategy at Teach For America.



The future groom graduated from Wesleyan University in 2006 with a Bachelor’s degree in English and holds a Master’s degree in Education from The University of Massachusetts-Boston. He is a Founding Teacher in literacy and arts at Democracy Prep Pathways, a public charter school in East Harlem.



The couple met in 2010 in Boston. A July 2016 wedding is planned.





Chapman — Reddington

Jennifer Caroline Chapman and Brandon James Reddington were married on October 10, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Russell W. Chapman of Statesville, N.C. The groom is the son of Jim and Nancy Reddington of Rye.



The bride is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and received her law degree at Mercer University. She is currently an attorney at the Department of Veterans Affairs.



The groom is a 2003 graduate of Rye High School and Georgetown University and received a Master’s in Security Studies from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service. He is employed by Credit Suisse.



The Duke Mansion was a spectacular setting for the elegant wedding. Included in the wedding party were Lindsay Reddington Koenig and Kevin Koenig, sister and brother-in-law of the groom, and former Rye resident Daniel Esdorn.



The couple took a honeymoon trip to Bora Bora and, after recently moving from Washington D.C., are now living in Rye.